A video has surfaced showcasing a Nigerian business owner's thoughtful gesture towards her dedicated sales representative.

The clip, which has gone viral, garnered lots of lovely comments and reactions from social media users.

Lady appreciates sales girl on birthday

Posted by @ireadeofscentsbyireade on TikTok, the video revealed the moment the perfume seller surprised her sales girl, Dolapo, with generous gifts on her birthday.

According to her, the kind gesture was in appreciation of Dolapo's hard work and dedication to her business.

As the gifts were presented one by one, Dolapo knelt down to show gratitude to her boss, overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her.

The thoughtful presents included a Clive Dorris perfume, elegant jewelry, cash, and several refreshments.

"The way my rep takes good care of my business, it's only right I make her happy today. I love how she love my business and attend to customers. Happy Birthday Dolapo. She’s amazing," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady appreciates sales girl

TikTok users were deeply moved by the video, flooding the comments section with praise for the considerate boss.

@Queenmother9999 said:

"Dollybaby happy birthday to you, keep being yourself daughter of Zion."

@inspired_adire17 said:

"Happy birthday dolapo we love you God will take care of you too when you call 1 thousands will answer."

@Ajike3564 stated:

"God where are you people seeing good rep. Mine nah to dey eat and steal my money. I don say my next rep like this we are going to police station to fill form ni."

@Isabella Moses545 said:

"Very respectful she keeps saying thank you ma on her knees pls keep her o don’t lose this kind home trained girl."

@akanke said:

"Some people are just good people. Heavens will put smiles on your face for making this girl so happy."

@Thommy_Scents added:

"See me smiling while watching the video. This is so thoughtful of you. I’ve always known you to be so full of love. God will continually bless the brand."

Watch the video below:

Corps member gets huge cash from boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who did her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a shop said she would like to be retained.

The lady spent one year at the shop which sells household utensils, and the owner gave her N70,000 as a parting pay.

