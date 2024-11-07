A beautiful lady who is from Equatorial Guinea has shared her take on the trending Baltasar Engonga alleged tapes

The lady said before now, when she tells people that she is from Equatorial Guinea, they don't seem to know the country

She said after the Baltasar Engonga videos started trending, many people now knew where Equatorial Guinea is on the world map

A lady who hails from Equatorial Guinea has reacted to the ongoing scandal involving Baltasar Engonga.

According to the lady, due to the trending Baltasar Engonga alleged videos, many people have come to know her country.

The lady said people came to know her country more due to Baltasar Engonga. Photo credit: TikTok/@mariaej and Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Mariaej said before now, people didn't seem to find Equatorial Guinea on the world map.

Mariaej said the trending videos has sort of put her country on the map, making many people to search the name 'Equatorial Guinea.'

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Equatorial Guinea lady shares video about Baltasar Engonga

@Nifemi.ea said:

"I’ve always known Equatorial Guinea.. then again I’m a nerd, but that man has done a madness."

@els4real said:

"Balthazar is the goat."

@CiirūxShiro said:

"Wait which man? Somebody fill me in!"

@Kimberley M said:

"Y’all finally got the recognition. A win is a win babes."

@DG said:

"AFCON put you guys on the map long time ago."

@Vuyo said:

"I read this book that had a summary about every African country so I knew about Equatorial Guinea but now I really know too much about Equatorial Guinea."

@Maxine said:

"As a girl from New York I only know about Equatorial Guinea because of you. it definitely made my visit list."

@terezzz_8 said:

"Because when I heard the story I said hey that’s where Maria from Tiktok is from."

Equatorial Guinea government takes action

Meanwhile, the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

