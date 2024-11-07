For the past few days, the Baltasar Engonga tapes scandal has remained a trending topic on social media

A businesswoman has reacted to the Equatorial Guinea scandal and shared what worries her in the whole drama

Her take on the trending scandal sparked mixed reactions on social media as more people worried about the kids involved

A Nigerian businesswoman, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, has shared her thoughts on the Baltasar Engonga scandal.

Chioma, in a Facebook post, said that one woman and 400 men were cheated on.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze worried about the children involved in the scandal. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, Engonga Baltasar

The founder of Accountinghub wondered how many children were involved in the scandal and expressed worry about them. She wrote:

"1 woman and 400 men were cheated.

"But only God knows how many children were involved in this drama.

"I worry about the children."

Chioma had earlier raised two critical questions regarding the scandal.

Reactions trail Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze's worry

Nweze Blessing said:

"May God have mercy, will this scar ever heal in the heart of the children involved?

"Please let us be mindful of the way we live our lives as adults,

"There are children in our family, neighbourhood who look up to us,

"We should model a very good character worthy of emulation in the life of those children around us."

Fruebi Bature Patience said:

"Having a child using phone or social media is getting Scary ... Who knows how many things kids have seen..it'd getting really dark 🥲. Raising kids now is by God's grace."

Jane Chima Ebenezer said:

"Thank you for this angle to this trending issue. Many people seem to take actions without considering the effect it will have on their children. Today we have many damaged adults as a result of the choices/actions of parents."

Ijeoma Nduchekwe said:

"I saw his beautiful kids and I just felt bad.

"Not just his kids but other kids as well.

"The internet don't forget."

Esealuka Precious said:

"I was telling my friend something similar, over 1million lives will be affected. The 400 women , their 400 husbands, If at least half of them have one child that’s already 1million people then talk about the close relatives of the people involved. It is well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had backed Baltasar to sue the Equatorial Guinea government over the leaked tapes.

Mum warns against watching Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had shared why people should not watch any of the leaked Baltasar tapes.

Ada Ujaligwa said in a Facebook post that people should stop seeking to watch things that would defile their hearts and souls.

Ada Ujaligwa stated that the eyes are the window to one's soul, and as such, one has to guard them. The Baltasar scandal rocking Equatorial Guinea has sparked reactions online, and celebrities and influencers were not left out.

