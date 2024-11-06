A black man has got many people gushing owing to his surprising encounter with a lovely Chinese kid

According to the stunned young man, the Chinese kid refused to return to her parents after he carried her

Some people attributed the Chinese kid's action to his good nature, while others thought otherwise

In a viral video, a Chinese girl refused to go back to her parents after a black man carried her.

The black man, @eddietricks99, shared a clip on TikTok in which he carried the clingy Chinese kid.

The kid's action amused her parents and other people present. In the clip, the kid removed @eddietricks99's beanie and wore it on her head.

The short clip moved many people and has amassed over 400k views at the time of this report.

Some said the kid clung to him because of his good heart.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to the Chinese baby's behaviour

birman90 said:

"One thing I have come to understand is that children don't know hate they don't know color they love ❤️unconditionally."

farish farish said:

"Kids know good people."

MARVO🫵 said:

"Can u get mom's number yo just there teething the bby has made the fist move."

Kgopotsoh🫶🏼🩵 said:

"Kids knows nothing but they can feel comfortable and happy around a stranger."

Hajia Tara said:

"I went through this on a bus😂 i have to follow his mom to their home."

Gabriel Matinelli said:

"And in their hearts, they're disappointed to see that."

Mariahma20 said:

"This defines that racism is taught not born."

proud mother of 3 said:

"Children know the pure good souls. She was so happy and comfortable to be with you."

