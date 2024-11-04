Before leaving Nigeria for Canada, a young man had imagined achieving success in a short while and acquiring a piece of land in Lekki, Lagos

However, many months after he left Nigeria to start a new chapter in the North American country, things did not pan out as he assumed

He made a video online about the reality that hit him in Canada, and his clip got many people talking

A Nigerian youth, @whereis_____mona, has lamented not hitting it big financially yet many months after moving to Canada.

In a TikTok post, @whereis_____mona said he had high hopes about life in Canada.

He had imagined buying a piece of land in Lekki. Photo Credit: @whereis_mona

According to the young man, he had imagined purchasing a piece of land in Lekki after making it in Canada.

However, he has now realised things weren't as he had thought. He shared a clip in which he funnily mouthed, "God help me." Words layered on his TikTok clip read:

"Almost a year in Canada and I never buy land for Lekki (as I imagined when in Nigeria)".

See his TikTok post below:

Social media users react

Justin Timberlake said:

"Leave God abeg. Let him attend to those who want to travel go Canada. At least I don go there."

murphy58 said:

"Bros, use ur credit card then go take huge credit, loan from bank nd private lender you go pay in future!"

Badmanwallet ☄️ said:

"My bro u no plan pass me ooo na God go help us ooo."

Lawd💔📌 said:

"One year program project management and 2 years social service worker which is best for someone on a budget."

Mazi Soft said:

"Life is a step bro... its just time you will buy that land as planned."

tannia said:

"Me unkor almost 3 years I never still balance."

AjaySmith said:

"I need someone to support my dream of going to Canada. I no rush to buy land."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated to Canada had said it was the best decision he ever made.

Man laments loneliness in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who thought he would enjoy life in Canada had cried out over loneliness.

With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. A captivating video showed the young man sitting alone in his room with his jaw on his palm.

The video has garnered significant attention and engagement, with many individuals sharing their stories of loneliness and offering support and empathy.

