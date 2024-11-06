A Nigerian Reverend Father has told those who watch the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to repent from their sins

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on the trending scandal, the Reverend Father said those who watched the videos were the same as the actors in the video

A Nigerian Reverend Father has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes with over 400 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Reverend father warns those watching leaked tapes.

Source: Facebook

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Reverend Father analyses people watching leaked tapes

In a Facebook post, the reverend's father, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, said those who watched the videos were the same as the actors in the video.

He said though they sinned differently, they should repent.

He said:

“It is interesting how you that watched the Equatorial videos, not by accident in a way that you quickly removed it, but you really sat down, begged for them or downloaded them and watched 1, 2, 3, 4 and counting. . . Yet you feel you are morally superior to all the actors in the videos.

“Odiegwu! You are all the same. That you sinned differently does not mean yours is less of a sin. If for nothing, this is who you are. . . You love pørn. You enjoy watching nækad people have sæx. That is where you get your own orgæsm. Repent!”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss leaked tapes trend

Baltasar's scandal became a hot topic on social media as people shared their diverse views on the subject.

Reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss.

Meanwhile, a man shared his observations after analysing the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

