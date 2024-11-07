A Nigerian lady shared a video of one of the hostels at the Univesity of Abuja and it is attracting many reactions

The video shows that the University of Abuja international female hostel looks beautiful and neatly kept

Many people who saw the Uniabuja hostel admired it and said it did not look like it is owned by the government

A video showing the University of Abuja international hostel is attracting attention online.

A Nigerian lady shared a video in which she took her audience on a tour of the Uniabuja hostel.

The Uniabuja international hostel looks beautiful. Photo credit: TikTok/Ene.

Source: TikTok

In her video, the lady, Ene, showed different parts of the hostel, including the kitchen.

Ene showed the laundry bay of the Unabuja international hostel and also showed the staircases in the building.

Many people who commented on the video said the hostel looks so neat and beautiful.

When asked how much the hostel cost, Ene said she paid N100,000 for an apartment in it.

According to Ene, three students occupy a room in the Uniabuja hostel.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Uniabuja hostel

@_kalitu asked:

"Please what is the cut off mark for UNIABUJA, please?"

@_Ifeoluwa_ said:

"Abeg show dem old hostel."

@Graciee said:

"Do you have an idea how much the hostel is?"

@Teefah said:

"Oh wow, I’d love to school at uniabuja."

@Caroline said:

"If I do video of middle hostel dem fit rusticate me for defamation of image."

@ElsDeliKitchen asked:

"Please what do you mean by international hostel."

@AnihJoy said:

"How many persons per room? no b kitchen be my problem."

@Naomi said:

"Please was it through the school portal you got the hostel?"

@Afoh said:

"No matter what you do, don’t show them old girls hostel. Help us hide am."

Lady finds N250k apartment

In a related story, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng