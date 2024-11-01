A mother has shared a video showing the transformation of her little daughter after arriving in Nigeria

According to the mother, she always thought that her daughter was an 'ajebo' not knowing that she could change into 'kpako'

Funny reactions trailed the video as netizens who viewed it stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian mother's hilarious video captured her daughter's striking transformation after returning to their homeland.

The clip contrasted the mixed-race child's polished demeanour in America with her carefree playfulness in Nigeria.

Mum shares video as American-born daughter transforms in Nigeria Photo credit: @prince_gopeh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl plays with sand in Nigeria

Posted by @price_gopeh on TikTok, the video showed the daughter's adaptability.

The first scene showed her looking elegant in America, while the second scene transitioned to her joyfully playing with children in the sand upon arrival in Nigeria.

The mother's funny commentary accompanying the video revealed her surprise at her daughter's ability to effortlessly transition from a refined "ajebo" (posh child) to a lively "kpako" (street-smart kid).

"My daughter in America vs my daughter in Nigeria. Me thinking that I gave birth to ajebo children not knowing that na area boy and kpako I born. My daughter literally the same day we arrived our home in Nigeria," she said.

Reactions as American girl plays with sand

Netizens on TikTok reacted with amusement, flooding the comments section with funny remarks.

@maco092727 said:

"Nigeria go forever be Nigeria. No place like home."

@HARIKE said:

"That's how my elder sister's children keep chasing chicken with bare foot the first day they arrive home from London."

@Salaam Zee said:

"How dare u mama? Wat do u mean? Dat we Nigerians ain't ajebota or wat? She's truly d daughter of d soil, d blood runs in her, she's a beautiful Damsel."

@Ade Lewa593 said:

"Thanks so much for letting her feel the motherland touch in her freelance way.Priceless I love this."

@Olamidayo01 added:

"Kids are so innocent until the parents start teaching them wot they want them do."

Watch the video below:

Couple abroad brings son back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother went viral on social media after sharing a video of her son who's based abroad speaking Igbo fluently.

The White woman who got married to a Nigerian man advised Nigerians abroad to always bring their children back home to learn their culture.

Source: Legit.ng