A young Nigerian mother has shared an intriguing video showing the action of her newborn baby girl

In the video, the baby was seen kicking her legs up in the air like someone who was fighting 'karate'

According to the baby's mother, she watched Chinese movies a lot when she was pregnant with her daughter

A video shared by a young Nigerian mother has taken the internet by storm, showing her newborn baby girl's kicking skills.

The baby's energetic movements, reminiscent of a karate expert, sparked amusement and curiosity in the comments.

Mum displays baby's funny behaviour at home Photo credit: @vivys_apparel/TikTok.

Mum says she watched Chinese movies

The mother, known as @vivys_apparel on TikTok, jokingly claimed that her fondness for Chinese movies during pregnancy may have rubbed off on her little one.

In the captivating clip, the baby laid on her back, vigorously kicking her legs and arms in a manner eerily similar to a kung fu practitioner.

The mother's funny caption accompanying the video suggested a link between her prenatal viewing habits and her baby's behaviour.

"POV: Chinese movie was your favourite during pregnancy days," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of baby's 'kung fu'

Viewers on TikTok were attracted by the baby's energetic display and the video quickly racked up views and comments.

@EMPEROR asked:

"Who born master shifu?"

@CANDY asked:

"So me wey con dey watch horror movies nko?"

@Maa Naa reacted:

"Heeey madam you want your baby to wear the clothes for a whole year."

@user3105100519056 said:

"Take the baby to the hospital and pray for the baby. It might be something bothering his or her sleep."

@Stanlord reacted:

"Why are you trying to stop him for from unleash the dragon sorry I don see the hand na tiger."

@lovey said:

"Be like I go leave horror movies go dey watch my kdramas back. If I don born I go continue."

@LILY said:

'God of war is born. Movie title:nI was born cute and fell in love with a demon."

@Yeng said:

"If na for European countries my gee for don get black belt, 6-time world champion and 2 Olympics medals."

@Jojo said:

"Na since for inside belle he don dy train dy come, he don finally see space to showcase him art."

@lilangel added:

"Nah jacki Shan you born so but congratulations to you dear."

Watch the video below:

Baby's epic facial expression trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a funny video showing her three-week-old daughter's facial expression.

In the heartwarming clip, the little girl stared at her mum with a smiling face and gently rolled her eyes in a charming way.

