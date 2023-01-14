"Whose Child Is This?" Little Girl Acts Like a Mannequin at Mall, Video Keeps People in Stitches
- A hilarious video of a little girl standing like a mannequin has kept social media users in stitches
- In the video, the funny girl stood close to some mannequins and positioned her body just like them
- After sighting his little daughter, her dad could not control his emotions as he quickly burst into laughter at the mall
A video of a smart little girl posing like a mannequin at a mall has gone viral on popular app, TikTok.
In the trending video, the girl stayed in a static position and maintained a body posture similar to that of a mannequin.
The little girl was seen over a transparent glass while standing beside some mannequins at a clothing shop.
She stood for some time as her father filmed the surprising moment. At one point, her father could no longer hold his laughter.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Social media reactions
@Thando wrote:
"Too much drama here."
@Noma Sithole146 said:
"We have character."
@Lolo reacted:
"Very adorable we meet at woolies in Rosebank mall remember sweet gal."
@samram62 replied:
"Mannequin challenge nailed!"
@karabo_modiba added:
"I wouldn’t get bored if she was mine."
@Nakachwa Lusalu said:
"So adorable bathong."
@xo.hlehle wrote:
Lmao this one is not normal."
@Mbithe said:
"Not her again."
@user4833234914892 added:
"Drama but I must say you're a beautiful manican honey."
@Utilendelemani replied:
"Challenge closed."
@Anita said:
"She’s so adorable."
@Mpho Pholo commented:
"A true princess."
@thimnatsipa reacted:
"Oh God husband who child is this."
@Alicia wrote:
"She is definitely going places! Such an entertainer."
Watch the video below:
Funny mum ties her baby to a mannequin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked. The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.
"I love myself": Smallish lady called Portable dances accurately in public, stunning video goes viral
To her surprise, the baby stayed calm and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.
In her words: "Pikin wey say em mama no go sleep. God bless who brought this idea." Social media users found the video very hilarious and they penned down their thoughts.
Source: Legit.ng