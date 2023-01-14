A hilarious video of a little girl standing like a mannequin has kept social media users in stitches

In the video, the funny girl stood close to some mannequins and positioned her body just like them

After sighting his little daughter, her dad could not control his emotions as he quickly burst into laughter at the mall

A video of a smart little girl posing like a mannequin at a mall has gone viral on popular app, TikTok.

In the trending video, the girl stayed in a static position and maintained a body posture similar to that of a mannequin.

Little girl poses like a mannequin Photo Credit: @renemshimba/TikTok

Source: UGC

The little girl was seen over a transparent glass while standing beside some mannequins at a clothing shop.

She stood for some time as her father filmed the surprising moment. At one point, her father could no longer hold his laughter.

Social media reactions

@Thando wrote:

"Too much drama here."

@Noma Sithole146 said:

"We have character."

@Lolo reacted:

"Very adorable we meet at woolies in Rosebank mall remember sweet gal."

@samram62 replied:

"Mannequin challenge nailed!"

@karabo_modiba added:

"I wouldn’t get bored if she was mine."

@Nakachwa Lusalu said:

"So adorable bathong."

@xo.hlehle wrote:

Lmao this one is not normal."

@Mbithe said:

"Not her again."

@user4833234914892 added:

"Drama but I must say you're a beautiful manican honey."

@Utilendelemani replied:

"Challenge closed."

@Anita said:

"She’s so adorable."

@Mpho Pholo commented:

"A true princess."

@thimnatsipa reacted:

"Oh God husband who child is this."

@Alicia wrote:

"She is definitely going places! Such an entertainer."

Watch the video below:

Funny mum ties her baby to a mannequin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked. The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

To her surprise, the baby stayed calm and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked. The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.

In her words: "Pikin wey say em mama no go sleep. God bless who brought this idea." Social media users found the video very hilarious and they penned down their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng