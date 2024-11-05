An astrologer has publicly disclosed her prediction about the ongoing presidential election in US

According to the lady, Kamala Harris will win the election and this will not sit well with her opponent, Donald Trump

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinion

A popular astrologer, Starheal, recently shared her forecast on TikTok, predicting Kamala Harris's victory in the US presidential election.

This comes after her accurate predictions of Donald Trump's return to the race in 2024 and his previous win against Joe Biden.

Photo credit: @starheal/TikTok, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Kamala Harris.

Source: TikTok

Starheal predicts Kamala Harris will be president

Starheal attributed her prediction to Harris's favourable astrological alignment, including her birth chart, progress chart, and solar return chart.

She believes Harris has the edge over Trump due to the progressive transits of Uranus, Pluto, and Neptune.

The astrologer also predicted a contentious outcome, doubting Trump would concede defeat.

She foresaw a potential standoff, with the election result possibly being finalised between November 7th and 9th.

In her words:

"As you know, I predicted in 2022 that Donald Trump would be back in the race in 2024 and here he is. I predicted when he was running against Joe Biden that he would win. However now that I have studied Kamala's chart in more depth, I am predicting that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States.

"I do want to explain why I chose Kamala to win the presidency because I like to back up what I say. Overall her scheme of charts, looking at her birth chart, her progress chart, her solar return chart, her lunar return charts, her midpoint, and the election day transits in and of itself.

"I looked at both Donald Trump and Kamala's and I think Kamala has the edge. Besides that, the zeitgeist, the current transits in the sky with the Uranus trying Pluto and Uranus sextown Neptune are more progressive transits and again, this has nothing to do with my personal opinion. This is strictly just astrology."

"Also, I think the result will be contentious. I do not think that if Kamala wins, Donald Trump will accept the results. In fact I do think that there will be a standoff and I think that November 7th the election result may be made final but keep your eyes on November 7th through the ninth when Pluto moves through Capricorn and Aquarius."

Reactions as astrologer speaks on US election

TikTok users reacted strongly to the prediction, sharing their opinions in the comments.

@Micah Bell said:

"I really hope you’re right."

@abc123 stated:

"As an Aussie viewer, I hope you’re right."

@Donny Lim said:

"Been doing my own calculations and one will get popular vote, the other the electoral vote. So in essence a hung election of sorts as the result."

@Michael Perkins said:

"I pray you are right. I am so anxious."

@Minerva Gomez said:

"Thank you for your professionalism and insight."

@Mangle the Stars commented:

"I believe you - the wave is strong."

Watch the video below:

Lady predicts winner of AFCON qualifiers match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win the game against Benin Republic.

In a post, the lady said the Benin Republic team would go home with three goals after the AFCON qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng