A Nigerian lady said she decided to return home and settle down after many years of living in the USA

The lady said she bought a one-way ticket and flew from New York to Lagos in what she called a leap of faith

She said she would like to live in Nigeria and share quality time with her siblings, parents and rest of the family

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A lady said she booked a one-way flight and flew from New York, USA, to Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the lady, she decided it was time for her to return home and settle down with her family.

The lady relocated from USA to Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@777ellemon.

Source: UGC

According to Elle, she packed her bags and took a leap of faith to Nigeria.

She said whenever she told people she was going to move back to Nigeria, they asked her why.

Elle said she moved to the USA as a teenager and stayed there until she grew up and went to college.

She said:

"I took a huge leap of faith but with everything, I thank God and i am so excited to see what a move from New York to Lagos, Nigeria awaits me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates from USA to Nigeria

@Aunty Juli said:

"You got your papers before leaving right?"

@BOA said:

"I moved here from Atlanta.. it’s been 6 months and I’m going back in January!! Never again."

@Chelsea said:

"Do you have dual citizenship?"

@Sultan Akile said:

"It's not about paper. I also moved back to Nigeria in 2021 leaving my $90k job and my $350k home because I was not just happy."

@Abi43755 said:

"Don’t mind them. Some of us live better than those abroad. I am happy and don’t have depression here."

Man returns to Nigeria from USA

In a related story, a Nigerian man who has lived and worked in the United States for many years has returned home.

The man said he worked as a medical doctor at the famous Johns Hopkins but now lives in Nigeria.

According to him, he worked in the US for 25 years before deciding to make a return with his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng