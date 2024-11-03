After failing to secure a date in Nigeria for over three weeks, a lady travelled to Ivory Coast for her visa appointment and succeeded

In a video, the lady explained how she went about the process and completed it all within a week

A Nigerian national with a valid passport can enter Ivory Coast without a visa and can stay for 90 days as a result of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreement

A Nigerian lady, Fola, said she had to travel to Ivory Coast for her United States visa appointment after she could not get a date in Nigeria for more than three weeks.

Fola eventually got her US visa approved in Ivory Coast within four days and shared how the process went.

How Fola got her US visa

In a TikTok video, Fola said she had to travel to Ivory Coast because she needed to leave Nigeria by a specific time.

Fola explained that she checked Ivory Coast's visa website and found an available date. She had her interview and got an approval days later. A part of her voice over of the TikTok clip went thus:

"I travelled to Ivory Coast for my visa appointment after being unable to secure a date in Nigeria for over 3 weeks despite needing to leave the country by a specific time.

"When I checked the Ivory Coast visa website, I found an available appointment for October 28th and immediately I booked a flight for the 25th.

"After my interview, I was informed that my visa will be ready for pickup in just two days. I was like, really serious..."

When asked if she had any interview in Nigeria, Fola replied:

"No, I didn’t have any interview in Nigeria before I left. My interview was done in Abidjan."

Watch her video below:

Social media users react

Sommy said:

"Securing an appointment is very easy here in Lagos na . Why go that far . Congratulations though."

miroo1o6 said:

"I have a very valid question; have you done an interview here in nigeria before going over there because I did mine here last month and the lady before me was ask why she to Abuja after been denied."

Erinle Abimbola James said:

"Una go cast this update a GA in. Most una do video on these things. Na wa o."

ibeh Gerald said:

"You can go to interview of any country in ecowas country, stop waiting in Nigeria 🤣🤣, my brother went to Germany interview in Gambia and collect his visa approval next day."

petrus1190 said:

"Please did u use ur Nigeria passport to apply USA then u put ivory coast for ur location, please explain the process for me cos am interested."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady's US visa was denied after being accepted into 18 schools abroad.

After 3 rejections, lady gets US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's US visa was approved after three rejections.

The lady was so happy when she received the US travel document that she shared her joy online. In a TikTok video posted by @bola.khay, the lady was seen waving the US visa for her followers to see.

She was full of joy to have received approval after her US visa application was previously rejected. Bola said she had applied three times in the past and her application came back with negative responses.

