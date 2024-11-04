A Nigerian lady has narrated how her life changed after she partook in the 'Hallelujah challenge'

The lady first shared a throwback video of herself during the challenge holding a passport and praying with faith that she would travel out

The ending part of the clip showed that her faith worked for her as she showcased herself outside Nigeria

A young Nigerian lady's amazing testimony has gone viral on social media, inspiring countless users with her story of faith and victory.

She shared a video compilation documenting her transformation and subsequent relocation.

Lady who partook in hallelujah challenge trends

Ada_dunukofia, the participant, posted the clip on TikTok, showcasing two significant moments in her life.

The first scene depicted her holding a passport, fervently praying during the "Hallelujah Challenge," an online praise program led by renowned gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

The second part of the video revealed the astonishing outcome, the lady standing proudly outside Nigeria, her prayer answered.

Her quick journey from hopeful prayer to realised dream captivated viewers worldwide.

In her words:

"Don't think hallelujah challenge doesn't work. So far you have faith and pray diligently Jesus would always come through. I can't wait for this season's blessings."

Reactions trail woman's relocation video

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the TikTok video.

@Sandra 01 said:

"I just finished my own day 4 hallelujah challenge, I, my husband and kids are soon traveling to USA."

@Moraa baby said:

"Someone elaborate for me. It's my first day to hear about hallelujah Challenge please."

@Young Kash said:

"Congratulations to you dear queen the God that do this for you will do my own this month in Jesus name amen."

@precious asked:

"How do I dress, if I want my testimony to be fully booked on my business, help a sister Biko."

@Judy Clare said:

"Last hallelujah challenge I asked God to help me achieve my dream, here I am today a Professional Baker and a pastry chef. Thank you Jesus. More testimonies are coming."

@Noblegalaxy added:

"Soon na so my daughter go celebrate in de name of Jesus Christ I pray Amen nd Amen nd Amen nd Amen nd Amen nd Amen nd Amen oooooh."

Watch the video below:

Woman thanks God for Hallelujah challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who wore a fake baby bump during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge announced that she welcomed twins.

She shared a video which showed her with a fake baby bump during the Hallelujah Challenge in 2023.

