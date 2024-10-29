A young Nigerian lady has shared a video lamenting over the embarrassing experience she had on her way to work

In a hilarious clip, the lady narrated how her three hot 'okpas' fell out of her bag while she was on the staff bus

Social media users who came across the hilarious post stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's embarrassing encounter on her way to work has left social media users in stitches.

The funny incident involved her bag's contents spilling onto the floor of a staff bus with everyone present.

Lady embarrassed as 3 okpas fall from her bag Photo credit: @teenahsznx/TikTok.

Lady laments over embarrassing experience

Shared by @teenahsznx on TikTok, the hilarious video recounted the cringe-worthy moment when three steaming hot 'okpas' tumbled out of her bag.

In her caption, she expressed her utter embarrassment about the situation, stating that all she wanted at the moment was to disappear.

In her words:

"How many aura points did I lose today? My bag fell in the staff bus this morning and three hot okpa fell out. I still want to disappear."

Reactions trail lady's embarassing bus experience

Viewers on TikTok flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from sympathy to amusement.

@Joy said:

"Na who actually chop de work o. Be proud of your okpa."

@Cripwavy said:

"Omo don't mind the people validating the possession of okpa in the comments. My own is 3 okpa?? Isn't that too heavy?"

@stephen emelieze said:

"Three okpaaa only you. No tell me say na those 300 naira own abeg."

@Chi Dera♾️ said:

"Just Okpa?? No chilled Pepsi. No be who chop de get strength work."

@Helena reacted:

"You be wan leave the okpa?? I will pick my okpa in peace and pride. Cause if I no pick am hunger go finish am."

@Omobewaji said:

"Mine was fufu, I still think about it and the guy who was at my back."

@humour_rist said:

"Imagine say you come buy pure water Dey rinse sand commot for the okpa"

@Marion commented:

"Just 0.5 point because you weren’t very mindful, how you go allow a whole Okpa to fall Miss ma’am?? In this Tinubu Nigeria."

@mamaceetaa said:

"If them search my hand bag well well for airport them go carry like 5 hot okpa."

@OTAPIAPIA added:

"Left village straight to class,tripped and all the maggi cubes my mum gave me fell off my bag,I Sha started laughing at myself before they did."

Boy eats fufu in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who went viral for eating fufu on his 'Our Day' was later identified as Daniel of Nkwatapong D/A School in the Ashanti Region.

Daniel was found after a search by a good Samaritan who offered to sponsor the needy boy through school.

