Lady Who Entered Bus Surprised As No Other Passenger Flagged The Vehicle
- A Nigerian lady who boarded a bus was worried as no other passenger flagged the vehicle after the driver moved
- The lady said she prayed that passengers should flag the bus so it would not be as if she was the cause of the lack of passengers
- Many people who reacted to the post said they have had a similar feeling whenever they entered public transport
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A Nigerian lady is trending online after she made a funny post on TikTok.
The lady boarded a bus and she noticed that no other passenger flagged the vehicle when it moved.
In a video she posted, Daberechi prayed that another passenger would flag the vehicle so she would not be alone in it.
She said being alone on the bus could make it look as if she was a witch.
Her words:
"God abeg make this bus man see passengers. Make e no be say I be witch."
Daberechi said she later paid for extra seats when she alighted from the bus.
A lot of people in her comment section said they harboured similar thoughts each time they were alone on a bus.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Daberechi's video
@Tmase said:
"It happened to me before in Benin city. I had to pay for extra seats."
@Austin (GEEJAY FARMS) said:
"It's because you are a nice person, my ex nor go pity the driver, the wereh go sleep for the seats."
@JIMMY said:
"Anything I carry chatter, I go still tell driver say if you see person for road carry put. I know as economy be."
@VERIFIED OKOLEJU said:
"I go just dey think bad. I don pay for seat finished as I dey stop 3 passengers enter Omo. I feel bad that day."
Man travels to Jos by bus
Meanwhile, a Nigerian man travelled from Enugu state in the southeast to Jos, Plateau state, and he has shared his experience.
The man said he travelled by bus and that it took several hours before they arrived at the north-central state.
According to him, he travelled with Plateau Riders and paid N19,000 as transportation fare from Enugu to Jos.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.