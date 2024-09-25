A Nigerian lady who boarded a bus was worried as no other passenger flagged the vehicle after the driver moved

The lady said she prayed that passengers should flag the bus so it would not be as if she was the cause of the lack of passengers

Many people who reacted to the post said they have had a similar feeling whenever they entered public transport

A Nigerian lady is trending online after she made a funny post on TikTok.

The lady boarded a bus and she noticed that no other passenger flagged the vehicle when it moved.

The lady said she paid for extra seats. Photo credit: TikTok/Daberechi and Getty Images/Peeter Viisimaa.

In a video she posted, Daberechi prayed that another passenger would flag the vehicle so she would not be alone in it.

She said being alone on the bus could make it look as if she was a witch.

Her words:

"God abeg make this bus man see passengers. Make e no be say I be witch."

Daberechi said she later paid for extra seats when she alighted from the bus.

A lot of people in her comment section said they harboured similar thoughts each time they were alone on a bus.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Daberechi's video

@Tmase said:

"It happened to me before in Benin city. I had to pay for extra seats."

@Austin (GEEJAY FARMS) said:

"It's because you are a nice person, my ex nor go pity the driver, the wereh go sleep for the seats."

@JIMMY said:

"Anything I carry chatter, I go still tell driver say if you see person for road carry put. I know as economy be."

@VERIFIED OKOLEJU said:

"I go just dey think bad. I don pay for seat finished as I dey stop 3 passengers enter Omo. I feel bad that day."

Man travels to Jos by bus

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man travelled from Enugu state in the southeast to Jos, Plateau state, and he has shared his experience.

The man said he travelled by bus and that it took several hours before they arrived at the north-central state.

According to him, he travelled with Plateau Riders and paid N19,000 as transportation fare from Enugu to Jos.

