A Nigerian man has said a parcel of land around the Wigwe University campus in Isiokpo has become expensive

The man said the school has dramatically increased the value of land in the area from N700,000 to N2 million

He said plots of land sold for N700,000 around Wigwe University last year are now going for N2 million a year later

A man said the citing of Wigwe University has increased the value of plots of land in Isiokpo.

The man made a post on Facebook noting that the cost of land around the Wigwe University campus is no longer the same.

The man said a plot of land is now N2 million in the area. Photo: Facebook/Amadi Harry Excellent.

Source: Facebook

In the post, the man, Amadi Harry Excellent said a plot of land in the area used to cost N700,000.

However, he said after the establishment and kick-off of the Wigwe University, the value of land appreciated.

He said a plot of land has increased from N700,000 to N2 million within a space of one year.

His words:

"The vision remains unstoppable. This is Wigwe University, a center of excellence. Last year, we strategically launched Citycore Phase 1 right beside this landmark institution, offering plots at an introductory price of just ₦700k. Today, the value has surged, and the same plots are now worth ₦2 million!"

Some people who commented on the post agreed that Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO who founded Wigwe University, had a great vision.

Reactions to Amadi's post

Pastor Chioma Ministries said:

"Great news."

Egberipou Mishael said:

"Well done Excellent."

Mene Suanu said:

"Land banking will help you edge against inflation definitely."

Samson Bankole said:

"That man had great vision o!"

Source: Legit.ng