A staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) was overjoyed to see Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, at her place of work

In a heartwarming video, the starstruck bank worker reacted shyly and noted that she screamed internally

The video of the lady's meeting with Odumodublvck has sent social media users into a frenzy as fans gushed

A lady, Yemisi, has shared a video of rapper Odumodublvck's visit to the UBA, where she works.

An excited Yemisi released the clip on TikTok and thanked Odumodublvck for making her day.

She was stunned to see Odumodublvck. Photo Credit: @yemi.my.loverr

Yemisi admitted she was shy, adding that she screamed internally. She hugged him as they met. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"Y’all, I was shy but I was screaming internally 😭😭😂😂 @ODUMODUBLVCK Big Kala! Thank you for making my day."

In the clip, Odumodublvck was in his element and interacted freely with Yemisi like they were acquaintances.

He asked for Yemisi's name and sang for her singer Duncan Mighty's verse in their song Badman Bounce, released on October 6, 2023, and featured on his album Eziokwu (Uncut).

Reactions trail video of lady and Odumodublvck

Dhera said:

"Shyness wan swallow you o."

Alfredyrn said:

"Na for social media babes dey hate odumodu."

Michael Sonny said:

"I’m in love with Yoruba girl her name na Yemisi , Biko nyem isi … Duncan mighty u too much."

symply_starrr said:

"Awwwwn... the song is actually very nice."

Debby said:

"🥰🥰🥰 … I am awnnnn if na me ehn i go shy pass this one."

Wakagirl said:

"Awww my fav song - aispologies for the lyrics after that line."

@busola_brian said:

"Corporate meets Creative. A beautiful intersection."

chris_ch24 said:

"I’m in love with Yoruba girl her name na Yemisi oh Biko nye m isi."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck was finally presented with a house gift for emerging as Headies Rookie of the Year.

Odumodublvck blasts man over front seat row

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck had criticised a man who asked his wife to leave the car front seat for his mother.

The music star, who called out Jawon, shared a video of a family going out. In the clip, the man, his wife, and his mother would leave in the same car. The man asked his wife to move to the back seat when his mother said she would sit there.

Reacting to the clip, the rapper, who blasted his colleagues months ago, called the man "mumu" and his mother “a devoted idiot”. He added that his mother dared not behave in such a manner.

