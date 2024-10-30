A Nigerian techie is set to move to another state following his unpleasant encounter with a Lagos Bolt driver

He had booked a ride for a trip from Lekki to Surulere and did not expect the amount the driver charged him

The techie displayed the N36,500 charge and sent social media users into a frenzy, with some laughing over the incident

A UX designer, @TheObiLeonard, has bid Lagos goodbye after a Bolt driver in the state charged him an exorbitant fee for a trip from Lekki to Surulere.

A shocked @TheObiLeonard expressed shock on X over his encounter with the Bolt driver.

He was charged N36,500 for a trip from Lekki to Surulere. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, X/@TheObiLeonard

"Goodbye Lagos, the evil you have done is enough," the techie wrote on X on October 27.

Two days later, he quoted his previous tweet and shared proof of the N36,500 the Bolt driver charged him for the trip within Lagos.

"You won’t believe me if I tell you this is what I paid for a ride fare today," he wrote.

He had to report the driver to the Bolt company. His tweet stirred mixed reactions online.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to his Bolt experience

@Historyafrika said:

"For transportation!!😭😭😭 ahhhh.

"Nigeria my country.

"See money wey go buy garri full everywhere."

@vickAlmondo said:

"I believe you and I hate it there.

"Crazy.

"I had one experience at 25k and I asked if it was another state."

@Ovoh_of_Lagos said:

"E no better say u trekk and use gala and lacasera gain strength."

@keosariel said:

"These drivers don dey game the system. They probably have a GC where they drop updates to cheat customers 😂😂."

@DamilareOdulesi said:

"Lagos to Cotonou sef no supposed reach this amount."

@__arike_adey said:

"This is why I only use Indrive. If that fixed price pass the fixed price, na ara adugbo go separate us. I only pay the fixed price, traffic or no traffic!"

@1djpowerplay said:

"Me and that Driver go too beat ourselves."

@el_agbon said:

"Another update is they intentionally follow routes that have tolls, like Airport road etc and the bolt adds extra money because they assume the driver pays tolls at the toll gate."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Abia lawmaker who assaulted a Bolt driver had tendered an apology.

Bolt driver sues Abia lawmaker for assault

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an assaulted bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, had dragged an Abia lawmaker, Ikwechegh, to court.

According to The Nation, Abuwatseya’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30.

Adeyanju explained that Ikwechegh will be arraigned before a Kuje Magistrate Court by the Police for assaulting Abuwatseya, who is a nominal complainant in the matter.

