A Nigerian lady put up a charming appearance on the day she graduated from the university with a degree

The lady graduated from the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and she made sure she looked good on that day

The beautiful lady spent a lot of money on her outfit as her hair alone cost her N893,000 while make-up took N35,000

A lady with great beauty shared how much money she spent on her outfit on her graduation day.

A video posted by the lady went viral on TikTok and got many comments after people saw how much she spent to look good.

The lady appeared beautiful and elegant. Photo credit: TikTok/@ellarray_luxury.

The video shows that the lady, Ella, spared nothing in making her appearance on graduation day.

Ella bagged a degree from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

According to her, she spent N1.2 million on her appearance. Her hair alone was N892,000.

She paid N35,000 for her makeup and N20,000 for her nails as well as N117,500 for her shoes.

Also, the clothing she wore cost N70,000, while to install her cost over N40,000.

Reactions as lady spends N1.2 million on convocation outfit

@Keenan said:

"Tinubu no go believe we dey suffer. You look great sha."

@babe said:

"God you look so beautiful Ella. I think u were my senior in high school."

@Ajibola said:

"For the same Abuad way I dey. Ballers dey for my school oo. Congratulations girl."

@Shinapella said:

"All of una weh deh go Abuad na millionaire children."

@Michelle O said:

"Please where is your outfit from."

@Marvellous O. said:

"It worth every penny spent. Congratulations."

@Angelique said:

"You deserve it, congratulations."

@helovespeevvss said:

"You are really pretty."

Source: Legit.ng