Elegant Lady With Great Beauty Spends N1.2m on Outfit As She Graduates From Afe Babalola University
- A Nigerian lady put up a charming appearance on the day she graduated from the university with a degree
- The lady graduated from the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and she made sure she looked good on that day
- The beautiful lady spent a lot of money on her outfit as her hair alone cost her N893,000 while make-up took N35,000
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A lady with great beauty shared how much money she spent on her outfit on her graduation day.
A video posted by the lady went viral on TikTok and got many comments after people saw how much she spent to look good.
The video shows that the lady, Ella, spared nothing in making her appearance on graduation day.
Ella bagged a degree from the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to her, she spent N1.2 million on her appearance. Her hair alone was N892,000.
She paid N35,000 for her makeup and N20,000 for her nails as well as N117,500 for her shoes.
Also, the clothing she wore cost N70,000, while to install her cost over N40,000.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady spends N1.2 million on convocation outfit
@Keenan said:
"Tinubu no go believe we dey suffer. You look great sha."
@babe said:
"God you look so beautiful Ella. I think u were my senior in high school."
@Ajibola said:
"For the same Abuad way I dey. Ballers dey for my school oo. Congratulations girl."
@Shinapella said:
"All of una weh deh go Abuad na millionaire children."
@Michelle O said:
"Please where is your outfit from."
@Marvellous O. said:
"It worth every penny spent. Congratulations."
@Angelique said:
"You deserve it, congratulations."
@helovespeevvss said:
"You are really pretty."
Lady celebrates as she bags a degree
A Nigerian lady has graduated with a bachelor degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekei, Ekiti state
After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father
The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.