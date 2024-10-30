The famous Wigwe University, Isiokpo, is trending online after a post showed the structures in the school

The beautiful school, located in Rivers state, attracted social media attention as people compared it to Ivy Leagues such as Harvard and Oxford

Many students have resumed school at Wigwe University after it recently started academic activities

Beautiful photos showing structures at the prestigious Wigwe University have gone viral online.

The photos showed different structures and buildings in the school established by Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe University was established by late Herbert Wigwe. Photo credit: Wigwe University/Ikwere Media.

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers state, the school has a beautiful infrastructure that has attracted the attention of netizens.

Some of the structures in the school were shown in a post on TikTok by Ikwere Media.

The size of the land and the scenery has made some Nigerians to compare Wigwe University to Ivy League universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

However, some people who saw the amount charged as school fees at Wigwe University contended that the school was meant only for the children of the rich.

School fees at Wigwe University, Isiokpo

Information on the website showed that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing would pay slightly different school fees.

The lowest amount students would pay as fees at Wigwe University is N9.6 million per session. This is for those in the college of arts.

School fees at the colleges of engineering, science and computing, management and social sciences would be N11.9 million.

Additional charges for accommodation will be incurred, ranging from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

Wigwe’s last messages on X before his demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how netizens reacted to Herbert Wigwe's emotional post on his social media pages days before his death.

The Nigerian billionaire was a massive inspiration to many Nigerians, and even in death, he continues to inspire many young people.

Twenty-one days before his unfortunate demise in a helicopter crash, Wigwe posted an inspirational message to thousands of followers on X, and it has created quite a stir online.

