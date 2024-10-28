A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience on social media after visiting her brother's house

According to her, the young man kept on serving her only noodles until she got tired and returned to her house

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share funny reactions about her experience

A video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian lady's funny experience at her brother's house.

While sharing the clip, the lady lamented over her brother's constant serving of noodles during her visit.

Lady tackles brother for serving only noodles

Posted by @bella_cute011 on TikTok, the clip chronicled the lady's initial delight, followed by frustration over the neal.

The first part of the clip showed her enthusiastically receiving noodles, only to become increasingly annoyed with each successive serving.

The next day, she didn't hesitate to pack her bags and leave his house as she got tired of eating only noodles.

In her words:

"POV: You visited your brother and he fed you noodles the whole day. I was happy till I started complaining. The next say, I packed my stuff and went back to my place."

Reactions trail lady's lamentation about brother

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@CUTE ISHOLA asked:

"Why u self no enter kitchen?"

@Iii said:

"Lol my brother cooks me fried rice and pasta when I come over."

@Augusta thadd said:

"My own wan use tea and bread send me to the world of eternal calories."

@Ezikwas said:

"So if you branch market buy things to cook before getting to his house won't be amazing?"

@Mer Oma said:

"My younger brother rented a house 2/3 months ago, he hasn't cooked soup once. Indomie and rice everyday."

@Masalati_e said:

"See as u dey collect am but if na ur boyfriend try this one, game over."

@sunitajennifer said:

"My own go wait make you reach first then send you go market before you enter kitchen cook. Na only when I visit am he dey remember say he get kitchen."

@Goody added:

"Your brother na person person anytime my sister find me come house she go cook all my cravings before she go."

