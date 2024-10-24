A Nigerian hair vendor has shared a video of her beautiful mother advertising her business at home

In the video, the mother rocked one of her daughter's wig to show people an example of what her daughter sells

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the woman in the comments section

A heartwarming video of a proud mother enthusiastically promoting her daughter's hair business from the comfort of their home has gone viral.

In the clip, the stylish woman modelled one of her daughter's stunning wigs, effortlessly flaunting the product's quality.

Woman promotes daughter's business at home

With great enthusiasm, she invited viewers to patronise her daughter's business, listing the services offered, including wig revamping, styling, and importation.

In her words:

"Hello guys come and patronise my daughter. She does a lot of work. She revamps wigs, style wigs. Please come and patronise her. She's also into importation of wigs. Any brand you can think of. Patronise her and look good. Don't put on those wigs that make you look like a masquerade."

While sharing the clip online, her proud daughter identified as @jay_wiggedyou on TikTok said she paid the woman for the promotion and she did a great job.

"Paid my mum to be my influencer. But my mummy is so fine. See as wig fit her pass some people serious gf," she said.

Reactions as woman advertises daughter's business

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@mercyyyyyyyyy said:

"Mummy u look younger than ur daughter nawoo."

@Dee.Dee said:

"Immediately she said “you’re all welcome” I was just expecting “in Jesus name” and she didn’t disappoint."

@lorreta lorrels said:

"Make my mama come see her mate no be to dey remind me Sey my mate done born 3 for man house. I don taya."

@QueenVal reacted:

"Lol. She said post it. It will move market. Igbo women and business. We no dey carry last."

@Kay_c global said:

"Mummy said masquerade. She’s such a beautiful soul the in Jesus name is always an essential."

@SadbItch reacted:

"Mummy said but locally and internationally. Mummy nah hot cake and the wig looks good on her."

@poshest.vanilla said:

"Why them dey always dance. Abi music dey wey our mama dey hear when presenting."

@Mkpuruoma said:

"Both locally and internationally you're all welcome in Jesus name."

@Mollyknight111 added:

"Mummy looks so beautiful mbok settle mommy for this advertisement she just made for u but did I just hear assorted."

Watch the video below:

