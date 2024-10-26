A Nigerian mother has shared a heartwarming video of her little daughter giving her father a peck before leaving for school

While sharing the video, the mother subtly expressed jealousy while referring to the little girl as 'side chick'

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the girl's loving relationship with her father

A heartwarming moment between a Nigerian father and his little daughter has stolen the hearts of social media users.

The adorable moment, which was captured on camera, showed the little girl bestowing a gentle kiss on her father's cheek before heading off to school.

Mum expresses jealousy over daughter and dad

Shared by her mother, @modernmomm, on TikTok, the video revealed the special bond between the toddler and her doting father.

In her mother's caption which accompanied the clip, the jealous woman jokingly referring to her daughter as her husband's "side chick".

"My husband's side chick going to peck him before leaving for school. My toddler doing the most," she said.

Reactions trail daughter's relationship with dad

The video sparked amusement among viewers on TikTok who praised the girl's display of affection towards her father.

Many commented on the evident strength of their relationship, with some noting the importance of nurturing such bonds from a tender age.

@Mercy Nkeoma said:

"I love this. Opportunity to lay blessings on them before they set out for the day."

@mama07 said:

"Go register her for school near grandma house abeg see problem."

@Diana george said:

"From school to grandma house I no dey share."

@Padra crafts said:

"This is so ma daughter she must wake her dad up to tell him bye before leaving for school."

@XOXO123 said:

"This one no be sidechick, na co-wife."

@bellaray457 said:

"Na she bring you come no vex."

@dez2bad reacted:

"Me till today with my dad."

@ADERINSOLA said:

"Mummy you no go like clear from her way."

@Koko Akwolu commented:

"Clear for her way de do video."

@Ademola asked:

"Who told u sey na only pecking???? Na ur matter then discuss. Quick and fast."

@Anonymous said:

"Who be side chick because they never send you go back to your papa house."

@adedejiadewara said:

"Lol, dey play, you know no say na you be the side chick now."

@Hizo | Product Manager said:

"It's the bounce for me. Make everybody clear road for that school today including the teacher, Main babe dey come. Too sweet!"

@Mmaduabuchi added:

"Sidechick where? Better look in the mirror if you want to see the new sidechick hmmmm you dey call pesin wey get house sidechick. Dey play."

Little girl boldly calls dad 'babe'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared a hilarious video compilation on TikTok revealing the name her little daughter calls her father.

The funny little girl was heard on several occasions in the clip referring to her biological father as 'babe'.

