A lady has gone viral on social media after showing off the stunning interior design of her family's mansion

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady who was seen upstairs danced with so much energy while being filmed

Mixed reactions trailed the video as netizens shared their opinions about the building's interior design

A lavish mansion's interior design took social media by storm after a young lady shared a video on TikTok.

The captivating clip showcased the unique grandeur of the family's home, leaving viewers in awe.

Lady dances in family's mansion

Posted by user @elisma_x3 on TikTok, the clip began with the lady dancing energetically upstairs, clearly thrilled to give her followers a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle.

While sharing the clip, the lady noted how her mother couldn't stop gazing at her as she danced.

"My mum kept on looking at me," she said.

As the video spread like wildfire, netizens expressed diverse opinions about the mansion's interior design.

While some marvelled at the extravagant decor, lavish furnishings, and impeccable taste, others deemed it overly busy.

Reactions as lady shows off family's mansion

Some TikTok users felt inspired by the family's success, while others questioned the rare design of the building.

@Psychic Ojaka said:

"I dey shame for some of una wey dey condemn una parents!!! Cuz of house interior. Omo. You don’t have to involve your parents. Why not pray so you can achieve this instead of regretting."

@Ooni_of_Benin said:

"This Una house be like cele church."

@Big Babyyyyy said:

"Ur mama marry well ooo."

@Chi Ann reacted:

"Una notice say na only Davido fans day make am for life?"

@Fave said:

"Na this kind house dey sweet to clean."

@norasly reacted:

"Abeg shey person fit come take picture for your side?"

@NO LOVE FOR THUG commented:

"Una just dey here dey drop hate comments for una parents, while you don’t know where this families get their money from."

@Aniks reacted:

"Why are you all calling your parents poor? Nawa for una ooo. I appreciate my parent so much for their support dey did what dey can afford. May God long their life for me."

@TbM said:

"Maturing is realizing that all of una wey blame una parent say them no get rich under this comment section never understand life, and eh no go better for una."

@teeturch_ added:

"Na Igbo people built this house with this kind exterior design nothing you wan tell me. Tell me why I will be inside my house still feeling I am outside."

Watch the video below:

