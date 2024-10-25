A young lady's dream of becoming a medical doctor has finally come to fruition and she has shared her joy online

The lady shared photos on TikTok to celebrate the achievement and the photos went viral on the platform

What caught the attention of netizens was the fact that the lady looked so beautiful and people could not help but admire her

A lady has graduated from school and achieved her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

As soon as she made it out of medical school, the lady took to TikTok to share her joy.

In her post, Dr Ezenwa Sybil said the journey was not easy but her parents stood by her.

She said her mother was her biggest fan and cheerleader while her father made sure she was comfortable.

She said:

"Re-introducing Dr.Ezenwa Sybil. A. (MBBS; Nig). A few more days to my induction and I'm so grateful to God and my parents especially for making this happen. My Mom who is my biggest cheerleader constantly reminding me "I can do it all" my sweet father who made sure i was comfortable throughout this journey. This was not easy in any way but I have God."

A lot of people took to the comment section to congratulate Dr Ezenwa on her successful graduation from medical school.

Reactions as lady graduates from medical school

Student Doctor @Prezi charity said:

"Congratulations my chief I tap from ur Sucess I will graduate right n I will graduate with my set amen."

@mimiii_ said:

"This grace🥹…I tap from this blessing. Congrats dear."

@chiomafrancisca12 said:

"Congratulations doc. It was not easy but you conquered. I'm proud and happy for you."

@Gemmasgusto said:

"I’m super proud of you girl!!"

