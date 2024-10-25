A Nigerian man is happy that his child has British citizenship which gives her access to the country's passport

The man's happiness made him to make a video showing off the baby when she was holding the powerful passport

Many social media users are reacting to the post with some saying they would like to get the passport for their kids

A newborn baby is a holder of the British passport after becoming a citizen of the country.

The child's parents also live in the UK where the child was born and registered.

The baby was seen holding her British passport. Photo credit: TikTok/@girlushlifestyle.

A heartwarming video shared by @girlushlifestyle, the child was seen holding the British passport as if she understood the value it holds.

According to the post, the British passport allows the child to travel to 177 countries of the world.

The caption reads:

"My british baby can travel 177 countries visa free."

In the comment section of the post, the child's mother said her husband made it possible for the child to have a British passport.

According to her, her husband has been living in the UK for the past 12 years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of baby with British passport

@san____dy___ said:

"Na watin I owe my children be this."

@David plenty said:

"But waiting this small girl won use British passport do? Nawa oo. Unless you are British as a mother. If not, it’s not useful to her untill she is 15yrs up."

@buttercrumbs_ said:

"I thought if you had your child there, the child will automatically own a blue passport right?"

@Dharaevents said:

"Nice one, that’s the main purpose of jakpa but many people don know. They only concentrate on how much relocation costs."

@mrsasante said:

"This year I went to 12 countries. Just because I have that passport. Must have."

Source: Legit.ng