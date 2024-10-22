Outrage has trailed the hiked fare found on an airline's website for a round trip from Lagos to Anambra on December 27

The trip was for the airline's economy class, and many Nigerians were shocked by the N606,000 it cost

Some people tackled Air Peace, but a check by Legit.ng has shown the airline's price is a little lower for the same trip

A Nigerian man, Egejuru Harrison Chibueze, has raised an alarm after seeing the airfare for a round trip from Lagos to Anambra between Friday, December 27, 2024, and Sunday, January 5, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Harrison shared the economy class airfare lifted from an airline's website but did not state the airline's name.

The airline pegged its fare at over N600k for the Lagos to Anambra flight. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, Facebook/Egejuru Harrison Chibueze

"Lagos to Anambra as an early bird........

"DJ play me, "dem go feel it" by Davido," Harrison wrote.

His post generated mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising Air Peace for the fare.

Air Peace fare for same trip lower

However, Legit.ng confirmed that Air Peace's fare for the same route on the same day was lower, suggesting that the fare Harrison posted online may not have emanated from the airline.

On Air Peace's official website, an economy class fare for a Lagos to Anambra round trip is N577,600.

A departing flight from Lagos to Anambra on Friday, December 27, 2024, costs N285,800, and a returning flight on Sunday, January 5, 2025, costs N291,800.

See the airline's fare for a round trip from Lagos to Anambra on December 27 here.

Nigerians react to the airline's fare

Cynthia Nkechinyerem said:

"What ???

"606k."

Floxy Oma said:

"Honestly i was shocked when i checked returning ticket from Lagos to owrrri 29th dec airpeace i was seeing 425,000 how much con be my sweath in a yr😪 i wonder who we offend in this country 🤦‍♀️."

Ubah Rita said:

"Yes ooo.

"Lagos to Asaba I booked yesterday is 582,000.

"I even saw Lagos to asaba 868,000."

Amara Chukwu said:

"Hope it's not an error???? What's this outrageous price bikonu, off to Libra executive."

Faith N Michael said:

"Wait, is that 606k I’m seeing for 27th of December?

"One way?"

Chigozie Gertrude said:

"Nau me check am this morning I just close the portal 🤤🤤I rather fly to Enugu via ibom Airline quite affordable than airpeace."

Ezekwe Uche Ezekwe said:

"I was thinking that there is a remedy, now I know that it's finished."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that airline operators had raised alarm on new fares as one-way tickets skyrocketed.

Nigerians desert local airlines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had deserted local airlines as Air Peace, Max Air, and others hiked their fares.

The average airfare for an hour's flight from Abuja to Lagos has risen to between N150,000 and N200,000 for a one-way ticket, depending on the purchase time. The fares could be slightly cheaper if purchased a month in advance.

Findings showed that airlines flying local routes are barely full due to low passenger traffic, choosing to travel by road instead despite the risks involved.

