A Nigerian lady has made many nostalgic as she got a Nokia 2720 flip phone and showed it off online

The dramatic way she closed the Nokia's lid after making an imaginary call got people wishing they had one

Many people who thronged her comment section wanted to know how to get the same Nokia 2720 flip

A Nigerian lady got a Nokia flip phone when many people were interested in latest devices.

She said nobody should ask her why she went for the Nokia phone. The lady saw a person using it on TikTok and just bought it.

The lady placed the Nokia 2720 on her ear. Photo source: @poshhhhhhhh

Nokia 2720 flip

After unboxing the Nokia phone, the lady (@poshhhhhhhh_) powered it up and used it to make a fake call to enhance the device's show-off.

When she was done with the close, she closed the lid and the sound made many people nostalgic. Many wanted to know where she got the Nokia device.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nickname said:

"I even need 2nd phone, but jumia is telling me to bring close to 100k."

04:08 replied:

"You think say na 30k my vendor told me the pink is 98k my brain quickly format everything about the phone for my memory sharp!"

Tifes_touch asked:

"I want,please where did you get it?"

Tega asked:

"Does anyone know if the Nokia 2720 flip is dual SIM card?"

The lady replied:

"Yes dual sim with memory card too."

Fz said:

"I saw the Barbie own and I knew I needed a flip phone."

Vera said:

"Nokia go surprise say na now their product dey reign.. see wetin too much prison break don cause."

Ruthiee_____ asked:

"Abeg the battery strong?"

pw replied:

"It's nokia!"

Oparauwah Chioma Jul said:

"Got mine 2 months ago, everyone keeps asking where I bought it."

Shaka's main babe said:

"Una go make palasa cost now."

jmktrend_ said:

"That open and close alone dey give me joy."

