A bus driver who converted his vehicle to use CNG has shared how using gas has saved him running costs

In an interview involving transporters who recently switched to CNG, the man said he used to spend over N30k daily on fuel

Many people who heard that the man now uses N7k worth of gas wondered if the amounts he charged passengers also reduced

As Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) continues to gain popularity among Nigerians as fuel prices rise, a video of bus drivers surfaced.

In a street interview conducted by iTV, bus drivers gave their comments after converting their engines to CNG.

The bus driver said his cost of running daily has reduced. Photo source: @pcngi

Source: TikTok

CNG use in Nigeria

Recall that days ago, a Nigerian university professor said that he would never convert his car to use gas no matter what.

The bus drivers' testimonies were different. One said that his running costs have drastically reduced since converting to CNG.

Instead of spending more than N30,000 on fuel to work daily, the man said that CNG of N7,000 is now sufficient for him

His video interview was reshared by @pcngi on TikTok.

Watch him speak below:

user4170322148490 said:

"Use ur 8 months salary 2 convert. Then whenever u want 2 refill u drive 2 lekki or maitama in Abuja 2 refill."

pcnginitiative replied:

"Refueling stations are being created all over the country!!! This is not going to be a hurdle."

smoltfrank asked:

"Where can I convert please?"

30BGmetro asked:

"Where is your location in Benin?"

Godwin_chukwu said:

"E go increase."

pcnginitiative said:

"CNG is way cheaper … and CNG is here to stay."

wisdom benjamin said:

"He will still charge the same rate with his colleagues using fuel."

businessmencloset asked:

"Hope they have reduce Tfare?"

davidsonowo asked:

"When will the cng station at cele,isolo start operation?"

holawalay (Wales) asked:

"His commercial fare is gonna be high bcos the conversion rate is so high?"

CNG engine user shared experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dave Omoregie, a Nigerian mechanical engineer, shared how one can drive a car in the country without using petrol.

Dave, who converted his car to be CNG-powered, said it is economical and environment-friendly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng