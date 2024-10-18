A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on the trending alternative to petrol, the compressed natural gas (CNG)

He said Nigeria lacks the needed infrastructure to move the CNG around, and as such, it is not a great energy solution

He rated the electric vehicle (EV) above CNG-powered vehicles and endorsed it as a good long-term solution instead

A man, @supersanusi, has downplayed the hype around the compressed natural gas.

In a tweet on X, the Nigerian man said CNG is not a great energy solution for the country as it lacks the infrastructure required to move it around.

@supersanusi recommended the electric vehicle instead and said he would instead invest in it and the grid and solar.

He tweeted:

"CNG isn't a great energy solution for Nigeria because the underlying infrastructure needed to move it around isn't there.

"I'll bet, & invest in full EV for Nigeria long term while investing in the grid, solar maybe wind (there are arguments against it) and mini hydro."

In the comment section of his tweet, @supersanusi added:

"Also the idea that it’s better because it’s cheap assumes that it’ll stay cheap as demand ramps up."

Netizens react to man's stance on CNG

@OnyeaboEbube said:

"Nigerians do not need CNG or whatever.

"We need to drill baby , drill, drill that oil to riches.

"Nigeria is not drilling enough period."

@eyebuggy said:

"My bet is on EV and mini hydro plant setups for homes."

@iamtopsylee said:

"EV's much better cos everyone could produce their own electricity."

@kkingjorge said:

"I agree. We don't have the infrastructure to sustain CNG at the moment, not even in 10 years."

@je_mc2 said:

"Full EV is far better, but of course you run into the binding constraint."

@akpaneli said:

"The hindrance to EV adoption in Nigeria is the price point. For a public transport operator one can buy a fairly used car for 3-6M, convert to CNG with about 1M and will make ROI in 18-24 months meanwhile the least fairly used EV is $15-20K. Our purchasing power has reduced."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who travelled with a CNG-powered car from Lagos to Ibadan had shared his experience.

Journalist raises alarm about CNG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had highlighted the risks associated with CNG.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 18, Muyi said Nigeria lacks the infrastructure and safety standards for the transition.

Muyi claimed the US has a small percentage of CNG-powered users. He said some risks associated with CNG conversions include engine failure and potential explosion. Muyi added that a more thoughtful strategy was essential to avoid worsening the nation's economic woes.

