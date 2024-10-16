A male teacher has caught the attention of many people over the creative method he came up with to teach his SS1 students probability

The teacher said he would enter his class with 27 envelopes, of which only five contained N1k notes and others papers

Many people hailed the teacher's creative teaching strategy, while others funnily wished to be part of his class

A Nigerian teacher, @boluwatifeekun1, has earned the admiration of netizens for his unique teaching strategy for probability.

@boluwatifeekun1 shared his strategy on X and his tweet went viral, amassing over 8k likes and over 300 comments.

He devised a creative way to teach his students probability. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, X/@boluwatifeekun1

Source: Getty Images

I'm taking SS1 probability this morning

They are 27 in number. I'll be entering their class with 27 envelopes, 5 containing 1k each and the rest containing paper, they'll randomly pick one each and we'll start the class from there.

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail the teacher's method

@ThisIsLagosCity said:

"They will leave what they are learning and start thinking of why they didn’t win 1,000.

"Write other things in all the papers.

"Or Just use play money.

"Then.

"Reward the best students with 1,000 each.

"That way they are all MOTIVATED to win next time.

"The Other way you teach luck."

@TheCharlesIsidi said:

"I appreciate you, and all you are doing. Posterity will remember."

@groovepapi said:

"This approach will make everyone understand probability, they are really lucky to have you."

@dollings_ said:

"I don’t know if this has happened, but let the empty envelopes contain a note on the probability of them picking and empty one and let the other one contain another note on the probability of them picking the one with money."

@KhadijaGarba19 said:

"Practicality makes a class lively and the students very much interested and invested.

"Especially for a twisted subject like Maths."

@abbietayo said:

"How can I enroll?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a passionate male teacher used drawings to teach his students.

Teacher uses cow to teach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female teacher was spotted using a cow as an instructional material in class.

In a viral video, she taught her pupils using a real cow. They were equally excited and participated in the class.

"The twerking and whistling government is very proud they have invested in education and pupils can practically learn parts of a cow," read a caption on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng