A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment some 'prayer warriors' made people gather at a hostel

According to her, they were praying so loudly that it caused people to leave their houses to find out what was going on

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A group of prayer warriors recently caused a serious drama after convening in a Nigerian hostel.

Their loud prayers inside the room drew some people to the place to confirm where the noise was coming from.

Prayer warriors disturb neighbours with loud prayers Photo credit: @justpreciee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out 'prayer warriors'

Justpeeciee shared the short clip on the TikTok app, capturing the attention of many netizens.

The clip showed some people gathering outside the hostel, comprised of curious onlookers from neighboring houses.

According to the poster, the prayer warriors' ear-piercing prayers prompted nearby residents to investigate the commotion.

"When the prayer warriors in the hostel wakes everyone up with loud prayers. People from other houses came to check what was going on," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of prayer warriors

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@yourfavoriteex013 said:

"It is good to pray oo, but person pikin go collect Moro sha. If the fire land you fight handle am? You con still Dey shout like that."

@Nana Akua commented:

"Sometime we don't understand Christianity oo shouting plenty while praying doesn't mean you're praying well/ ur prayers will be answered. Let learn in the right way."

@MC_Mahama said:

"Few years back when my uncle visited us, around 12 midnight we heard loud tongues coming out of his room and as the time went by the sound increased until everyone in the neighborhood came to the house."

@GROW WITH ZILLAH said:

"Can never be my hostel sha. I go do like say nah me dem dey brag against cus a go change am for the person."

@daviddave said:

"Person go just dey dey invite for fire for person house. If fire enter dey house now he get money to rebuild dey house."

@Ibunkunoluwasimi added:

"I thought I’m a hater.The one in my house starts at 3am and stops at 6:30.I don drop message for group tire. But na only me dey always complain. It’s annoying fr.Person no go fit sleep bcos u dey pray."

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman's morning prayers moves viewers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user shared a touching moment of his aged grandmother, whom he found praying early in the morning.

The young man shared the video on social media of the granny praying while she lay in her bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng