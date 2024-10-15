A Nigerian woman who sells small chops has shared a throwback photo of the platter she used to sell for N5,000

While sharing the photo via her official account, she stated that the same sumptuous platter was now sold for N22,000

Social media users who came across her post on X lamented bitterly over the present situation of Nigeria's economy

A Nigerian lady's post on X has sparked great lamentation over the country's economic situation.

The entrepreneur, who sells small chops, shared a throwback photo of a platter that previously cost N5,000 in 2019, revealing it now sells for a staggering N22,000.

Vendor posts thrown photo of small chops Photo credit: @miss_she_du/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady reveals huge price increment in platter

The lady identified as @miss_she_du had reacted to a throwback post which she made in 2019 advertising the platter for N5,000.

The platter looked really sumptuous and well loaded with puff puff and chicken.

"Lmao, this platter is 22k now," she reacted to the throwback post.

Reactions as lady displays N22k platter

The post touched Nigerians who flooded the comments section with expressions of dismay and frustration.

Sesede said:

"Please I didn’t see it the first time you posted it. I want it now."

Eniola wrote:

"Ahan fine girl I didn’t see the tweet early enough nah oya lemme pay 7k last last."

Public Enemy said:

"Why I no enjoy these things when e been dey cheaper."

Jamila reacted:

"I used to make 5k platter before. Lol Omoh."

Julia said:

"2019 is a lot of time difference na, for this Nigeria. He even cheap for 22k."

MC Adesh added:

"Still crazy with that amount considering the inflation. 5k chops to 22k chops in space 4 years. At least 10k can still be considerable. Bad economy."

See the post below:

Nigerian man annoyed over rising prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite the impressive gains the naira recorded against the US dollar, the prices of food commodities and essential items seemed not to reflect this economic win.

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to express his displeasure over the cost of items in the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng