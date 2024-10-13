A woman has shared her heartbreaking experience after deciding to give love and marriage a chance

In the sad video, she showed how she went from being a working-class lady to a house wife who's forced to farm

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A sad video shared on TikTok revealed the drastic transformation of a woman's life after tying the knot.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed the contrast between her pre-marital independence and her subsequent reality as a stay-at-home wife.

Lady in pain over bad marriage Photo credit: @moraa087/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares regrets about marriage

Posted by @moraa087, the emotional video juxtaposed scenes of her former life as a self-sufficient working-class lady with her current position as a housewife, forced to toil on a farm.

Her story began with images of her thriving in the workforce, exuding confidence and autonomy.

However, after exchanging vows, her circumstances took a dramatic turn.

She found herself relinquishing her financial freedom and embracing the demanding, manual labour of farm life.

"Decided to give marriage a chance. In the first I was independent, definitely working after marriage I became house wife life showed me pepper," she captioned the video.

Reactions as house wife laments over marriage

TikTok users flooded the comments section, offering a mix of empathy, advice, and criticism.

@user8009699710529 said:

"But dont see any problems the first seems you were working in office or either in school then later decided to venture in farming."

@miss Akantei reacted:

"This was the main reason why I run from one guy who is a first born of 8 children and a breadwinner too,who both parents including him farming for a living both seasons,no rest, his mom said he should."

@nyaugenya siranga said:

"From office girl to mama shamba."

@O'brian said:

"That's how life is, never promise to be easy though."

@Ann kanyi said:

"Team strong. used to go with mum and I would always end up going back home alone nkiliaga. I was sumbua."

@2024_386679916027652798 said:

"As we SPEAK, pack your famn clothes. Gal you need to LEAVE."

@Cathy Mwongeli added:

"These are the kind of things making me keep postponing marriage plans."

Watch the video below:

Woman quits marriage after having 2 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian woman shared her heartbreaking experience after leaving her marriage to protect her mental health.

According to the young woman, she suffered so much pain in her marriage that made her choose to leave with her two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng