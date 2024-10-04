A lady was awestruck after she met Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo, popularly known as Asherkine, in a supermarket

The excited lady made a hilarious video with Asherkine and asked her potential viewers if she should drag his shirt

Mixed reactions trailed her video as people shared what they would have done if they had met Asherkine

A video of a lady running into social media celebrity Asherkine has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, @sisiyemmie, was overjoyed after she spotted Asherkine and made a funny clip with him.

She ran into Asherkine in a supermarket. Photo Credit: @sisiyemmie

@sisiyemmie wondered if she should let him go or drag his shirt. Asherkine, on shades, smiled at the lady's reaction to seeing him.

"Should I allow him go, or should I drag his shirt? I should hold his shirt," the lady wondered in the video.

Many people shared what they would have done if they were in her shoes.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to her meeting with Asherkine

mayjayne said:

"Ahhhh! Asherkine, anyday I jam you.... it's a shutdown something!"

S.v.P Amanie said:

"Asherkine brings more joy to Nigerians than the president himself nothing wey anybody wan tell."

xlife said:

"Inside supermarket for that matter wetin remain na to do 30seconds with am."

Shadéblac said:

"Anytime I find him at a supermarket,I will be the one to go and carry cart and I will tell him let’s do 2min with ashakine."

Grace O said:

"Let him go bawo. omo if I catch oga amo for ikeja mall e hmmm."

kelubam said:

"Sha take him shopping. spend on him too. make him too pick things in 30 seconds."

phorlhayarn said:

"Madam, your pray has been answered óò, God self don confirmed am, hold am well oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Asherkine had taken a lady on a 30-second shopping spree.

Asherkine takes danfo driver on shopping spree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asherkine had taken a danfo driver on a shopping spree.

Asherkine is famous for his philanthropic activities. He goes on Nigerian streets and helps regular struggling people. He takes them out for a treat, buys them essential household items, or even shops for clothes.

However, Asherkine's recent humanitarian act caught the eye more because of some unusual facts about the Danfo driver in focus and the type of personality he portrayed on social media.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng