It was an emotional moment for a viral fish pie seller, Alex Evalsam, when he watched a man honour him

In a heartwarming video on TikTok, the man prostrated for him and expressed his excitement about seeing him in person

While sharing the video via his account, Alex gushed over the transformation of his life within a short time

Alex Evalsam, the humble fish pie vendor, recently experienced an unforgettable encounter with a young man.

A touching video captured the emotional exchange between the duo, sparking comments and reactions from netizens.

Alex Evalsam emotional as fan honours him Photo credit: @fishpie_king/TikTok.

Man prostrates for Alex Evalsam

Shared on TikTok by @fishpie_king, the clip revealed a man prostrating himself before Alex, expressing his awe and excitement at meeting the viral sensation.

Alex's journey to fame began when a video showcased his entrepreneurial spirit, hawking fish pies while singing a catchy, customized tune.

The clip quickly went viral, catapulting him to online stardom. As his popularity soared, Alex became the recipient of numerous acts of kindness.

Strangers offered support, and many sought to associate with him. The outpouring of goodwill transformed his life in a short time.

In the caption accompanying the video, Alex expressed his gratitude, saying:

"I feel so humbled. Na me be this? Dear Lord, thank you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man prostrates for Alex Evalsam

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the viral clip.

@Chukwuebuka Onwuasor asked:

"Abeg who go help me cash this fish pie guy?"

@RAGE said:

"This one dey get inspiration from person wey de sell fish pie."

@Big_Prosper9 said:

"The guy dey use style tell you say you too do and you dey laugh."

@Godwin Mimidoo stated:

"Make una dey celebrate am make your celebration sef come."

@Ijeoma Celine Akwuba stated:

"Of course that’s the original inspiration never give up and be happy in whatever thing you do for life. Coz GOD can bless anybody."

@Mabel mary said:

"Imagine as dem dey bless this guy reach he no dey do giveaway."

@fildah20 reacted:

"Okay who get this one video now nons, amos or ash ??"

@user3448264039680 said:

"So this guy way dey shout dey think say him don see celebrity abi oniyeye group of people."

@imole added:

"Don’t forget to bless him else wahala go sup."

Alex Evalsam gets deep freezer from lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Evalsam almost broke into tears when a generous lady arrived at his workplace with an expensive gift.

As he unboxed the gift, he was thrilled to see a brand-new deep freezer which was well packaged for him.

