A Nigerian woman has shared a video revealing the safety measure she usually takes to safeguard her shop

According to the young woman, she always uses about eight padlocks to secure her shop against robbers

A Nigerian businesswoman has shown the extraordinary lengths she goes to secure her shop from thieves.

The clip offered a glimpse into the challenges entrepreneurs face in the country's tough economic situation.

Businesswoman uses 8 padlocks to secure shop

Posted by @fse_foodmart on TikTok, the video revealed the woman's ritual of fastening no fewer than eight padlocks to safeguard her shop.

Her fear was evident as she confessed to struggling with sleep, haunted by fears of her shop being burgled.

"Business owner to business owner. How are you coping in this hard economy? I use like 8 padlocks to lock my shop. I don't even sleep well at night. If you know you know," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of safety conscious businesswoman

The video sparked a flurry of comments from TikTok users, who shared their experiences and sympathies.

Many expressed solidarity with the businesswoman, acknowledging the crippling effects of Nigeria's economic downturn.

@BalqeezAlagawuraStitches said:

"Just get a solar cctv camera that you will connect with your phone. Even if nah insect enter your shop u will be notified immediately."

@Everythingmoji commented:

"Ask of alarm padlock from those selling padlock. It’s around 5k to 7k."

@Leemahminimartstore stated:

"I am very close to d security in my shop street oo still yet I use 7padlocks oo na everyday I Dey give dem sachet gin."

@ERINAYO| Foodstuffs | Ikotun said:

"After they bursted my shop, it took a while for me to able sleep at night. I pray none of y'all experience I no even want make my enemy experience am."

@KIDDIES WEARS VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

"I think it's high time we small business owners look in to the issue of Insurance, because the fear no be for here ooo. I THINK INSURING OUR BUSINESSES IS THE WAY. We need someone to put us Tru."

@carolinamaryanna commented:

"I pray over my shop every night before I leave. It's been God all this years, they have come twice n couldn't take anything. Several robberies on my area while I was there n they always passover me."

@California Boy reacted:

"Me done close my shop for now my sales girl now everyday she Dey lost money and me never chop #5 for the shop so I close am."

@Gifted added:

"Been robbed 5 times now. I don’t no how God just been helping me heal but I love him."

Shop owner shattered after getting robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the terrible state thieves left her shop after carting away most of her goods.

In the video shared on TikTok, a huge hole was sighted in the ceiling through which the thieves entered her shop.

