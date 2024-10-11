A video showing four talented black brothers with mesmerising voices has captivated audiences worldwide

The video showed a great transformation, with a throwback of the brothers singing before puberty and another clip revealing their voices after puberty

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the talented brothers in the comments

The amazing vocal development of four talented black brothers has taken the internet by storm.

A viral clip revealed their singing talents before and after puberty, leaving viewers worldwide in awe.

Impressive voice transformation of four brothers. Photo credit: @wanmorofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Brothers stun viewers with great voices

Shared by @wanmorofficial on TikTok, the video captured the brothers standing together and showcasing their vocal prowess.

Accompanied by the concise caption "Before puberty and after puberty," the post allowed the brothers' great transformation to speak for itself.

The heartwarming clip began with a nostalgic throwback of the siblings singing in their pre-teen years.

Their innocent, youthful voices and endearing performances melted the hearts of viewers who watched the video.

The contrast with their post-puberty singing prowess was striking, showing deeper, richer tones and polished harmonies.

Reactions as brothers sing melodiously

TikTok users flooded the comments section with admiration for the talented brothers.

Many marveled at their growth, both vocally and physically, while others applauded their dedication to honing their craft.

@Just Call Me Honey said:

"Big boy is definitely his daddy son! But they all can sing!"

@fezekambona_za said:

"After puberty they also singing with UNDERSTANDING, you can see it. They know what these words mean, they're feeling it."

@Shiobann Amisial said:

"I’m confused did they switch parts when the got older? Everyone looks so different I can’t tell who is who except the two oldest."

@CourtneyAlexandria_ said:

"Big boy and Rocco switched but we just not going to talk about Big Boy’s range???"

@user7971175201154 said:

"They hitting those lyrics with waaaay more feelings now. Love both versions."

@Angie (millionaire status) reacted:

"The baby is now the tallest out of all them now. All are so handsome."

@LovelyBahiyah commented:

"Yeah big boi snapped on the 2nd part Rocco did good as well on the 1st one sound good and improved growth."

@Shorty Canteven reacted:

"Listen I was NOT readyyy! They're amazinggg I grew up on 90s rnb well done gentleman!!! Kilt it!"

@ambrosha said:

"The highest top afro boy actually look like that guy in the boys to men group forget his name."

@neffi42 said:

"Yo, this make me feel like the old R&B girl I was in here actually crying they sound amazing. Can we give them their flowers?"

@mae.jude@yahoo.com added:

"And producers u, better no touch them in kind off way their gifts will my room for their wealth, riche soooo!!!Talented."

Watch the video below:

Talented boy sings and plays piano simultaneously

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a young Nigerian boy singing with a melodious voice captured the attention of many on social media.

In the trending clip, the boy sang a gospel song and played the piano simultaneously harmonising with the song he was singing.

