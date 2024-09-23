A brilliant Nigerian lady has emerged as the 2024 best graduating student of the department of political science and International Relations at Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

She achieved the academic feat at 20 and hit first class with a marvelling CGPA.

More details shortly...

She graduated from UNIOSUN with a first class.

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old lady had graduated from Adeleke University with a first class in accounting.

The lady came on social media to share her joy after she was done with her graduation ceremony. Tolulope Ekundayo said she was able to graduate from the university with first class at the tender age of 19.

She said she studied accounting and she also displayed the numerous awards she was given for her academic excellence. A count of the award plaques shows that they are 14 in number. A lot of Nigerians have praised Tolu. Tolu told her followers that she graduated from Adeleke University and that she entered the school at the age of 15.

Source: Legit.ng