A Nigerian preacher has said not paying tithe does not make people poor nor does it send people to hell

According to the pastor, people prosper when they offer value to others and the value they offer is paid for

He insisted that the correction about teachings on tithe is not an attack on the church or the body of Christ

A man of God has said financial donations to churches should be willingly done.

According to the man, giving money or material things to churches should not be done under compulsion.

Pastor Bayo Oluwayemi of the Wonders Chapel made the remarks in one of his videos shared on TikTok.

Pastor Bayo also insists that payment of tithe does not make anyone rich.

He said people make money from offering legitimate value to those who need it and pay for it.

The pastor said it is not true that not paying tithe sends people to hell.

His words:

"You don't become poor because you don't give. God is not a beggar. You become rich because you create value and render services to people. People must give willingly from their hearts. The correction that is going on now is not an attack on the church. When it comes to tithe, the Bible never mentions money, it only talked of farm produce. And it says when you are brining it to church, you have the right to eat it. Eat it yourself, that's what it says.

"It is not Nigeria alone that exists, there are countries where they don't pay tithe and they are prosperous. Nobody is attacking the church. The body of Christ stands for sure. Don't misquote me. I'm not saying you should not give, but you give willingly. And if you don't give, God will not send you to hell. If you don't give, God will not punish you. And it is not because you are not giving that you are not rich. It is because you don't know what value is. You don't know the value that you carry. You get rich by having values. You create service. When you render service, people will pay you. Even your enemy will buy from you. You Don't become poor because you don't give to God. Our God is not a beggar."

The tithe topic is trending in Nigeria as it is hotly debated among Christians. It came to a head after Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the RCCG issued an apology over an aspect of his sermon on the topic.

Reactions to Pastor Bayo's remarks

@Chidi said:

"This Preacher is number one on my list followed by Abel Damina

@OLAOLUWA said:

"Who notice that a lot of people don't go to church on Sunday because they don't have enough money to donate in church."

@Akinyemi Caroline said:

"I will still pay my tithes. The choice is yours."

