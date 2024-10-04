A Nigerian online vendor has congratulated herself after she acquired a physical space and has shown us the beautiful shop with classy interiors

She expressed her gratitude to God as she shared a video of herself cleaning the shop and arranging her goods, which included bags and shoes

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to celebrate the lady’s latest achievement but complained about what they saw inside the shop

A Nigerian lady who just acquired a shop celebrated her achievement in a TikTok video.

The lady, who is an online vendor of bags and shoes, expressed her gratitude to God for helping her become a shop owner.

Nigerian online vendor becomes shop owner, shows off beautiful interior. Photo: @adawhite32

In a video posted by @adawhite32 on TikTok, the pretty lady showed when she was cleaning the shop.

After cleaning the shop, she unpacked her goods, including bags and shoes.

She then showed the final look of her shop and its beautiful interior after she had arranged her goods.

The lady said:

“God did. From online vendor to shop owner.”

Reactions as lady becomes shop owner

@happinessnnadozie said:

"Congrats, but watin tinubu dey doom for there."

@puritykalu said:

"I tap from this grace abeg e no easy."

@Bella chizzy said:

"E be like tinubu regin dey favour u oo na why him picture dey ur shop anyways congrats dear."

@Chriska said:

"Also pray against theirs that brake shops at night, is not your portion in Jesus AMEN."

@ZITEL STORES OF TIKTOK said:

"Congratulations… But that Tinubu picture there pain me"

