A Nigerian lady who spent a lot to change the look of her rented shop has stirred massive reactions online

The lady used blocks to construct an extension as she employed labourers for the work

Revealing that her landlord would not share the renovation costs with her, many congratulated the lady on the new shop

A Nigerian lady, @barry_bee19, has got many people congratulating her on her achievement after she rented a shop and carried out renovations on the building.

In one of the TikTok videos she shared, she built an extension to the shop as a way to make it more spacious. Labourers worked on it as if they were building a new house.

The lady was pleased about her renovation success. Photo source: @barry_bee19

Source: TikTok

Beautiful shop renovation

She also installed new ceilings for the extension. She was on the ground to supervise the work as the bricklayers set the blocks for the shop's exterior.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A second video showed the complete renovation. Answering a question on if she informed her landlord before making the renovation, the lady said:

"I told him buh no he won't be sharing the cost with me."

Many people were amazed at the look of the shop after the renovation was completed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate lady

The video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 900 likes at the time of this publication.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omodano said:

"Big congrats! Hope you told your landlord before adding those blocks? Will he be sharing remodelling cost with you?"

Aishat obasekore said:

"Congratulations."

Honnie crown said:

"Congratulations."

Ade_adeola said:

"Congratulations, more win."

Officialchiomaswanky said:

"I tap ooo. Congratulations."

QUEEN PRISCY426 said:

"Congratulations my dear...I'm next in line Amen."

Bby ann said:

"Congratulations. GOD that did it for you will do it for me."

savagegirlie said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur glory."

Nigerian ladies renovating their shops

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking Nigerian lady, @melaniegoddess1, selling perfume and cosmetics, captured the moment she renovated the shop she rented for her business.

At the beginning of the video, a labourer could be seen in front of a broken wall with smithereens of blocks all around him.

In similar news, a Nigerian baker (@cakesbysharawow) shared a video of how she renovated her cake studio. She said after some searching, she was able to get a space.

The video she shared showed that she invested much into interior decor to make the place fit for her business.

Source: Legit.ng