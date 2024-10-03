A Nigerian lady who recently signed out from school shared a video showing how a little boy congratulated her

The lady was spotted in the video as she sat down in the streets and the boy signed her shirt to congratulate her

She said she wished the young boy would also get the chance to go to school and to graduate one day

A Nigerian lady was happy on the day she graduated from school as a young boy congratulated her.

The graduate made a post on TikTok showing people the moment the boy signed her shirt.

The lady said she hopes the boy also goes to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@beabliss1.

Source: TikTok

It is a common tradition among graduates of higher institutions in Nigeria to wear white shirts on the day of their final examinations.

They also carry markers along and give them to well-wishers to use and sign congratulatory messages on their shirts.

In the video posted by @beabliss1 the boy was spotted writing on the lady's shirt. The lady said she hoped the boy would also go to school.

The lady said:

"He asked so he can sign. I hope he goes to school too guys."

The video sparked many comments after it went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy signs shirt of a graduating student

@princestanley738 said:

"The boy's handwriting fine pass the person who graduated."

@Dimma said:

"His handwriting better pass some people 5 years relationship."

@Darl said:

"Any means of reaching out to him?"

@King_Nass_ said:

"Other people dey sign for free, but the boy collect money for he service brotherhood sight you."

@tool'sforlife said:

"He wrote something what's that?"

@atanmspirit said:

"Thank you so much. That means a lot to him and I pray one day someone will sign up for him and he'll feel the joy."

@Elkanah said:

"He will go to school too and God will help him succeed in life."

Lady makes first-class in mathematics

A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng