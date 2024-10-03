After spending a month at work, a lady returned home and was blown away by how her sister delivered on a building project

According to the stunned lady, she had been sending her younger sister money to help her build a house

Pictures of the house she released online have sent social media users into a frenzy as people hailed her sibling

A lady, @shenge60, has excitedly shown off the house her younger sister built for her.

@shenge60 revealed on TikTok that she had been sending her younger sister money for the building project while she was away for a month due to work demands.

Lady sent her younger sister money to build a house. Photo Credit: @shenge60

Source: TikTok

@shenge60 shared pictures of the bungalow house when its foundation had not been laid and the other stages of the building project until it was roofed. She wrote:

"After spending a month at work and sending money to my little sister for a house, this is what I got."

Internet users praised the lady's sister for a job well done.

Netizens react to the lady's house

Ndapandula said:

"I send money to my big sstr just to buy me a TV 🥺we are now in 2025."

stolenmshingila said:

"Well done, both of you. Your parents are blessed. May God protect you, all the time."

Olga Nhagumbe said:

"My sister it's heart breaker they stole most off stuff and still unfinished since 2017 I'm broken."

user93532034611202 said:

"You are blessed with your sister may God continue to use her for goodwill."

Pertunia b Phiri said:

"She’s a blessing trust me akukavami sham those kids bazi ma wants only ma needs eza ngemuva."

Yara AbeL said:

"I was recently talking about this with my little sister."

SarahMugawa said:

"Wow! and here I am, I don't even know who to trust."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady based abroad who sent her brother money to build her a house had returned to see nothing.

Man reacts after seeing house brother built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reacted after seeing the house his younger brother built for him.

The man's wife, Brunell Donald Kyei, was surprised when she saw the house Ridwan had built for them in their absence. The interior of the house was magnificent. The wife thanked her husband's brother for doing an excellent job.

At one point in the video, the landlord was so impressed with everything he saw that he hugged Ridwan. Brunell said they have been building the house since 2012. In the spacious master bedroom, there was a TV and a kitchen. It also has a screen showing feeds from the house's CCTV.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng