Apple’s newly launched iPhone 16 was built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the ground up.

Apple unveiled the phone at its most significant event of the year amid announcements, including the iPhone 16 family and other AI-related updates for iOS 18.

iPhone 16 debuts with powerful tools and enhanced AI feature

Apple's new iPhone is AI-enabled

The iPhone 16 joins the league of many AI-enabled devices launched in 2024.

According to Wired, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple Intelligence (AI) was the centrepiece of the event as the iPhone 16 was built for it.

The new iPhone 16 range comes with a camera control, allowing physical interactions to access camera features, including the A18 chip that the tech company says makes the iPhone 16 up to 30% faster than the iPhone 15.

Apple unveils iPhone 16 price range

The new iPhone 16 price starts at N1.2 million ($799) for the 128GB model, and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at N1.42 million ($899) with the same storage.

According to reports, the phone differs from form one because the camera arrangement is vertical rather than diagonal.

Apple debuted the Action Button last year but has since replaced it with the Mute switch, which users can customise to toggle on a flashlight.

Man shares images of newly-launched iPhone 16 Promax

Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are trending online.

A Nigerian techie, Fisayo Fosudo, shared images of the new iPhone models and asked people if they wanted to own them.

Fisayo mentioned the prices of the new iPhone models. The new iPhone 16 Pro costs $999 (₦1,618,380).

