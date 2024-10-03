A Nigerian student has expressed his excitement on social media after checking his NECO result

In a post trending on Facebook, he displayed the result and congratulated himself for passing all subjects

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to applaud him in the comments for a good result

A Nigerian student's jubilation knew no bounds as he shared his impressive National Examination Council (NECO) results on social media.

The amazing result earned him widespread accolades from netizens on Facebook who loved his performance.

NECO candidate clears nine subjects Photo credit: @Abdulmudallib Ismail Ishaq/Facebook.

Student proudly displays NECO result

The student identified as Abdulmudallib Ismail Ishaq on Facebook showcased his exceptional academic prowess in a viral post.

In the result shared online, it revealed his impressive grades in nine subjects, including English Language (B3), General Mathematics (C5), and Biology (B3).

The student's achievement sparked an outpouring of congratulations and admiration in the comments section.

The full result showed English Language B3, General mathematics C5, Civic C4, Biology B3, Islamic studies C6, Geography C5, Economics C6, Hausa C4, and Animal Husbandry C6.

Reactions trail student's NECO result

Nigerians praised his dedication and hard work to his studies and lauded his good result.

Sageer Adamu said:

"Masha Allah. Congratulations brother."

Murtala Savoy said:

"Masha allah congrats."

Aliyu Adamu said:

"mash allah bro congiratuletion."

Anooor said:

"Congregation my friend dawaki kuma kakoma."

Auwala Daukaa said:

"Masha Allah. Congratulations Allah ya sanya Alheri."

Danna commented:

"May God protect and preserve this child to reach the height that He wants for him in this life in Jesus name amen."

Peace Ifeoma commented:

"Congratulations dear, but this is not the right place to showcase your success."

Cynthia commented:

"I tap this blessings from my children. Super congratulations."

Queen Tezsy said:

"Congrats but ur not supposed to post ur results not good dear."

Muhammad Lawan added:

"Masha Allah. Congratulation and I wish you all happy my friend."

NECO result of young boy surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination result of a Nigerian boy surfaced online.

In the NECO Senior School Certificate Examination he sat for, the young boy recorded his highest scores in Biology and English Language subjects.

