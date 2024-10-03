A Nigerian man has narrated how he declined to work with an organisation after scaling through their interview

The chef said he was even offered a salary increase of N150k by the restaurant and shared why he rejected the job

The man said he thought of anyone he could link up with the job, but unfortunately, no one came to mind

A Nigerian chef, Samuel Chigaemezu, has said that people miss opportunities close to them because they are not connected to the right people.

Samuel stated this in a Facebook post while narrating how he turned down a bakery job with a salary of N150 K.

Why Samuel rejected the N150k bakery job

Samuel, a chef, said he had not been making enough sales for a while and decided to apply for a restaurant job to make ends meet. He applied to some restaurants.

The one he got, and eventually passed their practical interview, offered him a salary of N100k. However, two days before his final negotiations with the restaurant, Samuel said he got a fully funded scholarship from a tech company.

He said he had been pursuing the tech company scholarship for months and, as such, decided to reject the restaurant job after getting it. According to him, the restaurant begged him to reconsider his decision and even increased his salary to N150k.

The chef refused and lamented that he could not refer anyone to the job because no one came to mind. Samuel's Facebook post read in part:

"...2days to the day of our final negotiations I got a full funded scholarship in tech company I've been pursuing for months, i called the Bakery management that I won't be working with them.

"They pleaded that they really wanted me to work with them but I said No it won't be possible, they proposed increasing my salary to 150k as to the 100k they mentioned paying me from the first interview, they said I should think about it and get back to them the next day.

"I thought of someone I could coach and linked to the job no one was coming to my head.

"I called them the next day and told them No I won't be working with them..."

Nigerians react to Samuel Chigaemezu's post

Leo Nard said:

"Your exactly right 💯, but alot of people don't know these."

Precious Azubuike said:

"Truth is we need people to grow."

Hopeful Chisom said:

"People around you are ladder you really need to climb with.

"All the best in ur endeavors."

Chinaecherem Jacinta Umeh said:

"Awwww... Congratulations dear.

"Thanks for this piece of advise."

Eze Smart said:

"You sacrificed a paying Job to learn...I can tell you, you will do great in Tech. God 🙏 Bless the works of you ✋ hands."

Obioma Mymi said:

"Is a fact thing you said, God uses those around you to raise you."

Oluwanbe Chinyere Gift said:

"Sha what I was looking for to think am well certified in professional bread making.

"Indeed connections is power how I wish I was friends with you.

"Would be interested in case any comes by."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian content creator had opened up about why he rejected a job with a juicy salary from Gameloft.

Man rejects lecturing job over its salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had rejected a lecturing job after discovering the amount he would be paid as salary.

Israel Obinna Ugwu posted on Facebook that the salary for the lecturing job was N97,000. In his post, Obinna suggested that the salary was small given the amount he would spend on monthly transportation fares.

He said he realised he would be spending nothing less than N70,000 on monthly transportation to and fro the job location.

