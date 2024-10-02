A Nigerian lady who is studying in the UK said she almost lost her thesis work after she had finished working on it

The lady said what caused the near-loss was the fact that the laptop she used to write the work suddenly formatted

She said she wondered how she would start the work afresh but she later recovered the project work

A Nigerian lady who is a student in the United Kingdom said she lost her project work.

According to the student, she wrote her final thesis using a laptop device.

The lady said her laptop formatted. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifesinachisabina7 and Getty Images/iniseries.

Source: UGC

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Ifesinachi Sabina, said the laptop suddenly formatted.

She said she was heartbroken wondering how she would start gathering materials for her work afresh.

But Sabina said she was glad she had a supportive supervisor and she has sorted out the matter.

Her words:

"God help me oo. Chai journey of an international student! Jeez! To start arranging my work from the beginning!! God, thank God I’ve a very kind, supportive supervisor."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady's laptop formats

@Chisa said:

"After each day’s work, always send the updated version to your email."

@Uzoma Uchechi said:

"Awwwn! Sorry about this. Pro tip- always work on documents online. Google docx is way better."

@Eby said:

"Chai! you didn't save on the cloud?"

@Uba ‘CheQuas’ Onwuchekwa said:

"Wait, you didn't save your work on OneDrive?"

@Chi Ma said:

"Go to your school mental health counseling for advice, they can help you with a supporting letter for you to apply for an extension for submission beyond the general submission date."

@Clapback king | zeetarian said:

"You have to save every draft, and samples in your email as well for safekeeping."

Lady makes first-class in mathematics

A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng