A Nigerian lady said she has been with her man for as many as eight years and she shared a throwback photo

The lady posted an old photo and also a new one showing she has been married to the man for a year and they are blessed with children

A lot of people who saw the old and new photos confessed that they were touched and inspired by them

A lady inspired many comments on TikTok after posting an old photo of her and her husband.

The lady noted that she and her man had been together with each other for eight years.

The lady said she has been with her man for 8 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigtee504.

Source: TikTok

According to @bigtee504, she and her man have been married for one year.

She and her husband are now parents to three beautiful children.

She said:

"Growth. God has been so good to me and my family. Happy first wedding anniversary to us. It's another year of joy. It's our first wedding anniversary and our eight years in relationship. God has just been so good to me. Even when I lost all hope, he came through for me."

When people asked the lady the secret behind her successful marriage, she said it was patience.

Reactions as lady shares throwback photos with her man

@D_Tallest said:

"Whenever I see twins, I pray I give birth to them in future, and God provide money to take care of Dem. Happy anniversary to you and ur family and mostly to ur twins. I love Dem."

@OCTOBER 3rd said:

"May God bless your home. Happy anniversary."

@Aramide said:

"Indeed God has been so good to you. Wow, I love love."

@R3D FL4G said:

"As I slide to the third picx my breath seize. GROWTH!!!"

@Omonibo botimi said:

"This is a testament that God is good."

